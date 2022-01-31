Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

BRX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.00. 89,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,595. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

