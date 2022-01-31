Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce $33.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.36 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BRMK stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

