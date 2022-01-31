Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,533 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. 779,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,512. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

