Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

