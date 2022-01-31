Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post sales of $82.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.35 million. BGSF posted sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in BGSF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BGSF during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.