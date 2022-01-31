Brokerages Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CLBS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. 358,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,697. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

In related news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

