Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $167.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.50 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $151.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $700.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $711.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $761.77 million, with estimates ranging from $733.50 million to $802.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.