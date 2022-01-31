Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. 1,312,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,939 shares of company stock worth $8,463,645 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.