Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($0.96). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 529.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

