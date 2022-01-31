Brokerages Expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to announce $91.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.20 million to $93.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $272.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $351.48 million, with estimates ranging from $349.95 million to $353.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

BIRD opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

