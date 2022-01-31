Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

APTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. 144,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

