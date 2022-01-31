Brokerages Expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.16. Barclays posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 235,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Barclays by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,470. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

