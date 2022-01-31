Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. 29,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in BOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

