Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,665. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.