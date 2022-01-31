Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $143.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the highest is $146.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $588.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $601.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $638.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $667.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

