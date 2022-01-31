Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $143.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the highest is $146.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $588.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $601.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $638.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $667.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
