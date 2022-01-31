Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to report sales of $209.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $210.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVEI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

