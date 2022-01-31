Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $124.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $136.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $495.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $507.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $546.65 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

