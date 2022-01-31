Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984,359. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

