Brokerages Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,738,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

