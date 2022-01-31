Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $479.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

TVTY stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

