Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post sales of $667.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.44 million and the highest is $672.10 million. Transocean reported sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

