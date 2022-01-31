Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merus’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup increased their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.97. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

