Brokers Issue Forecasts for ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $216.12 on Monday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

