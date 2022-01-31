Brokers Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

