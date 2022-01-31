Brokers Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

