Brokers Offer Predictions for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

BOOT stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

