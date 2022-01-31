Brokers Offer Predictions for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCF. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

