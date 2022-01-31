Brokers Set Expectations for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 416,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

