Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.80.

TSE:CP opened at C$92.27 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$85.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

