Brokers Set Expectations for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

NYSE:FUL opened at $71.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $50.62 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

