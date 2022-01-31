Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

