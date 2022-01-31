BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Brokerages expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the highest is $144.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

BRP opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.