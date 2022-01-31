BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $391.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

