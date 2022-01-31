BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,184 shares during the quarter. BTRS comprises about 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.61% of BTRS worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth $144,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

BTRS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 3,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $970.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

