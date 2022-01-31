Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU) Short Interest Update

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BPACU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

