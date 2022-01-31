Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 11,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 55,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

