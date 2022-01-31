Burency Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Burency has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $122,912.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00113353 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.