Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.05. 3,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $958.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.