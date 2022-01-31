Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 95,901 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 95,901 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 590,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,679,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,307,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

