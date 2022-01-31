Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $57,838.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00381416 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

