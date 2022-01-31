ByteNext Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $828,959.27 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.06970699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.52 or 0.99930328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

