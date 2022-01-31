Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.94 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bytom has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and $2.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00284355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,731,889,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,084,181 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.