Bytom (BTM) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $44.94 million and $2.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00284355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,731,889,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,084,181 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

