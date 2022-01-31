C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,442 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.77% of C4 Therapeutics worth $59,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 507,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

