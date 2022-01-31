Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. 439,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. Cabot has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cabot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.