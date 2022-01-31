Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 439,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,933. Cabot has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cabot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 221.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

