Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of NextEra Energy worth $229,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

