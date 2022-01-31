Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $162.66 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.61% of Synchrony Financial worth $162,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 57,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,555. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.