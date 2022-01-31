Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $821.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $821,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $44.71 on Monday, hitting $2,924.27. 46,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,379.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

