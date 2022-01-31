Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 269,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.88% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $157,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 125.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

TTWO stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,663. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

